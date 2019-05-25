Severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C.’s southern interior

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for B.C.’s southern interior.

Environment Canada is forecasting showers with thunderstorms ending late Saturday evening for the Okanagan, Boundary, Fraser Canyon, South Thompson and Nicola regions.

We are tracking a line of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms across the Nicola and Okanagan valleys this evening. Heavy downpours of 10-20mm/hr have been reported so far. Be sky aware and go indoors if thunder roars. #bcstorm #okvalley #nicolavalley #BCHwy5 #BCHwy97 #BCHwy97C pic.twitter.com/NfY2wMtUEw — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) May 25, 2019

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain,” said Environment Canada. “Bands of rain mixed with scattered thunderstorms will rotate around a low pressure system affecting southern B.C. [on Saturday].

“Total rainfall amounts will vary considerably across the region, with 5 to 10 millimetres expected today. Localized rainfall amounts of 15 mm an hour or more are possible in heavy downpours.”

The national weather service added that showers, with the risk of thunderstorms, will continue through Saturday evening and taper off by midnight.

It added that severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

For Saturday, Environment Canada was calling for showers or thundershowers in the South Okanagan, with a high of 19 C. The overnight projection was calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 10 C.

In the Central and North Okanagan and the Boundary region, Saturday’s forecast was calling for showers or thunderstorms and a high of 17, along with overnight showers and a low of 11.

It was mostly the same in the Shuswap: showers or thundershowers, but with a high of 19. The overnight projection was calling for a low of 10 and a 60 per cent chance of showers.

For Sunday, Environment Canada was calling for a cloudy day in the South Okanagan, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23. The overnight projection was for clear skies and a low of 11.

In the Central and North Okanagan and the Shuswap, Sunday’s forecast was calling for a mainly sunny day and a high of 24, along with overnight clear skies and a low of 11.

For the Boundary region, Sunday’s forecast was calling for a cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17. The overnight projection was calling for cloudy skies and a low of 11.