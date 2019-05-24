Saskatchewan weather outlook: May showers slide through

Spotty showers for the final weekend of May before dry days return.

Weather forecast

Friday

6 degrees was where Saskatoon started the day on Friday with temperatures dipping back to 8 degrees in Regina.

A few sunny breaks kicked off the day, but clouds moved in during the morning as the mercury made it into the high teens in both cities before noon.

Mostly cloudy skies linger through the remainder of the day with a chance of showers in Saskatoon during the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid-20s.

Friday night

Partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions stick around Friday night as conditions cool back into single digits by a few degrees overnight.

Saturday

A low pressure system and associated frontal boundary will sweep through the province on Saturday and kick up much-needed shower activity during the day with the risk of an afternoon thunderstorm in Regina.

Temperatures will get knocked back into the mid-to-upper teens in Saskatoon for an afternoon high with Regina still managing to make it into the 20s ahead of the front.

Sunday

Lingering clouds are likely during the day at times on Sunday with a chance of a spotty shower as much cooler conditions settle in.

Daytime highs in both cities are likely to remain in the mid-teens with a northeasterly breezy wind.

Work week outlook

The final week of May starts out on a sunny note on Monday with a few clouds sliding through mid-week as daytime highs climb back into the mid-20s and dry conditions roll back in.

Anne Schmidt took the May 24 Your Saskatchewan photo near Birsay:

