Okanagan weather: Environment Canada cancels special weather statement for rain, possible flash floods

The special weather statement for rain and possible flash flooding in the Okanagan has been cancelled, but other Southern Interior regions are still under alert.

On Friday, Environment Canada delisted the Okanagan and South Thompson regions for Thursday’s special weather statement, which was calling for 10 to 20 millimetres of overnight rain, with thunderstorms possibly dropping 30 mm of precipitation.

The special weather statement also warned of localized flash floods or landslides because of the high rainfall amounts.

While the Okanagan and South Thompson regions were delisted, the special weather statement for extended periods of rain and localized flash floods is still in effect for the Fraser Canyon, Nicola and Similkameen regions.

“A low pressure system over Washington state will result in widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms for the southwest interior,” said Environment Canada.

“Total rainfall amounts will be variable across the region, with 10 to 20 mm expected today. Any areas affected by thunderstorms could see locally higher amounts in excess of 25 mm.

“These higher rainfall amounts, particularly if concentrated over the same area or over unstable slopes, may generate localized flash floods or landslides.”

The national weather service added that rain showers will continue Saturday, though they will become scattered later in the day as the low pressure system weakens.

For Friday, Environment Canada was forecasting a mixed day in the Okanagan, with sun, cloudy periods, rain, possible thunderstorms in the afternoon and a high of 20 C. Rain was predicted to start around noon, with 5 to 10 mm of precipitation. Wind is also projected at 20 km/h.

For Saturday, the forecast is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. The high is projected to be 17 to 19 C.