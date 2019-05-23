Rain alert, risk of flash flooding, issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior

A special weather alert for rain has been issued for several regions in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada is forecasting an extended period of shower for the Okanagan, Nicola, Similkameen and South Thompson regions, with a risk of localized flash floods starting Thursday evening.

A weather statement was issued for the SW interior. Potentially heavy showers with risk of thunderstorms is expected tonight through Saturday. There 's a risk of landslides near unstable slopes, including areas previously affected by wildfires.https://t.co/Rxb9hO2quB#BCStorm — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) May 23, 2019

“A low pressure system will develop over the Southwest Interior tonight, resulting in widespread showers with embedded thunderstorms,” said Environment Canada.

“Rainfall amounts will be variable across the region, with 10 to 20 millimetres expected through Friday afternoon. Any areas affected by thunderstorms could see locally higher amounts in excess of 30 mm.

“These higher rainfall amounts, particularly if concentrated over the same area or over unstable slopes, may generate localized flash floods or landslides.”

The national weather service added that showers will continue into Saturday, with additional rainfall amounts. Those showers, though, will become scattered late Saturday as the low weakens.

