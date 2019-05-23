Environment
May 23, 2019 8:30 am
Updated: May 23, 2019 8:36 am

Potential strong thunderstorms prompt weather statement for London region

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Strong thunderstorms may be on the horizon for the London region on Thursday morning.

AP Photo / Orlin Wagner
A A

Strong thunderstorms may be on the horizon for London and the surrounding area.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning of the potential for strong thunderstorms early Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Fort Nelson, B.C., under air quality advisory due to Alberta wildfires

According to the national weather agency, scattered strong thunderstorms over southwestern Ontario should move eastward and southeastward Thursday morning. However, the thunderstorms are expected to weaken later in the morning.

There is also the threat of isolated wind gusts up to 80 km/h and small hail, Environment Canada says.

The statement covers London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, as well as eastern and western Middlesex County.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Eastern
Environment Canada
Komoka
London
london weather
Middlesex Counties
Middlesex County
national weather agency
Ontario
Parkhill
Rain
Showers
Stormy weather
Strathroy
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorms
Western
wet weather

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.