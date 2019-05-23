Potential strong thunderstorms prompt weather statement for London region

Strong thunderstorms may be on the horizon for London and the surrounding area.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning of the potential for strong thunderstorms early Thursday morning.

According to the national weather agency, scattered strong thunderstorms over southwestern Ontario should move eastward and southeastward Thursday morning. However, the thunderstorms are expected to weaken later in the morning.

There is also the threat of isolated wind gusts up to 80 km/h and small hail, Environment Canada says.

The statement covers London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, as well as eastern and western Middlesex County.