Quebec Education Minister hopes for alternative to EMSB school transfers

Quebec’s education minister said he is not giving up hope that another solution will be found instead of transferring three English schools to a French school board.

Speaking to reporters in Montreal during the CAQ general council Saturday, Jean-François Roberge said the ministry has received numerous calls from parents whose children attend one of the three schools slated to be transferred from the English Montreal School Board to the Pointe de l’Ile School Board.

Roberge has given the boards until June 10th to work out another arrangement, such as cohabitation.

“It has been a lot of years of discussion and no action, so it’s not an option to postpone the decision, because September is coming really fast and we have to take the decision before June 10th,” Roberge said.

Roberge added that as minister, he cannot force cohabitation on the schools.

Places are needed for 3,000 francophone students for the upcoming school year.

