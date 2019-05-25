5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, May 23, 2019
Here are five thing to do this weekend.
1 — Hyack Parade & Festival
May 25, 11 a.m.
Parade start: 6th Street at 8th Ave.
hyackfestival.com
2 — Cloverdale Market Days
May 25
Historic Downtown Cloverdale
cloverdale-ae.ca
3 — Selkirk Waterfront Festival
May 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Selkirk Green Park
burnsidegorge.ca
4 — Root Beer Festival
May 25
Douglas Recreation Centre, Langley
stickycandyandbakery.com
5 — Carrie Underwood Live
May 25, 7 p.m.
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
rogersarena.com
