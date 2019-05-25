5 Things
May 25, 2019 1:48 pm
Updated: May 25, 2019 1:49 pm

5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, May 23, 2019

By Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the Root Beer Festival and Carrie Underwood in concert.

1 — Hyack Parade & Festival
May 25, 11 a.m.
Parade start: 6th Street at 8th Ave.
hyackfestival.com

2 — Cloverdale Market Days
May 25
Historic Downtown Cloverdale
cloverdale-ae.ca

3 — Selkirk Waterfront Festival
May 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Selkirk Green Park
burnsidegorge.ca

4 — Root Beer Festival
May 25
Douglas Recreation Centre, Langley
stickycandyandbakery.com

5 — Carrie Underwood Live
May 25, 7 p.m.
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
rogersarena.com

