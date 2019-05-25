Police seeking witness to rollover near Callingwood Road

Edmonton police are looking for the driver of a white hatchback who may have witnessed a rollover on the Callingwood Road on-ramp.

The collision happened Thursday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

Police say a dark grey Nissan Altima was exiting the northbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive onto the Collingwood Road on-ramp when the driver allegedly passed several vehicles on the outside shoulder.

Police say the driver then lost control and the vehicle came to a stop in the ditch.

EPS Major Collision Investigations Section has taken over the investigation and is looking to speak to the driver of a white hatchback, believed to be a man in his 20s. Investigators believe the driver witnessed what happened and could provide important information.

Police believe speed and drug impairment were factors in the rollover.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.