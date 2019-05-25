Recipe: Gluten-free chocolate fudge brownie bites

Ingredients

– 1/4 cup + 2 Tbsp canola oil

– 2 Tbsp liquid honey

– 3/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

– 1/4 cup flaxseed meal

– 1 Omega-3 egg

– 1 Tbsp pure vanilla extract

– 1/2 cup natural cocoa powder

– 3/4 cup + 1 Tbsp whole grain oat flour

– 1/4 tsp baking soda

– 1/4 cup dark or bittersweet chocolate chips

Method

1. Place a rack in the middle of your oven and preheat the oven to 375°F.

2. Line two rimless baking sheets with parchment paper.

3. In a medium bowl, using a hand-held electric mixer or a wooden spoon, beat together the oil, honey, and brown sugar until it looks like wet sand, 2 to 4 minutes.

4. Add the flaxseed meal, egg, and vanilla and beat until thick and creamy and a lighter shade of brown, 1 to 3 minutes.

5. Add the cocoa powder and gently beat in on low speed (if using a mixer). When the cocoa powder is totally incorporated, beat for an additional minute.

6. Add the flour and baking soda and gently beat to combine. Add the chocolate chips and stir in well.

7. Using a 2-teaspoon ice-cream scoop with a release button, measure out and drop the dough onto one of the prepared pans. You should get 20 scoops onto one sheet.

8. Bake the cookies for 8 to 9 minutes until the tops crack, then remove from the oven and let rest on the baking sheet for 3 minutes.

9. Remove and let cool completely on a wire cooling rack.

10. Store cooled cookies in a covered container for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months.

