Saskatoon police busy hosting traffic safety blitz
A selective traffic enforcement program (STEP) blitz is happening right now all over Saskatoon.
The multi-agency traffic safety blitz being hosted in the city started on May 23 and ends at midnight on May 24.
Enforcement at various locations is aimed at traffic violations, proper seatbelt use, commercial vehicle standards, along with an emphasis on catching impaired motorists.
Following the first day of the blitz, the Saskatoon police traffic unit tweeted they issued 127 speeding tickets and wrote up 65 equipment violations.
Police from all over the province are taking part in the two-day initiative.
STEP is a multi-agency task force dedicated to improving traffic safety across Saskatchewan. Its members include RCMP, Saskatchewan highway patrol, CN and CP Police, as well as representatives from SGI and the ministries of justice and finance.
