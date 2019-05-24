Gun seized, youth arrested at Nepean school: Ottawa police

Ottawa police say a gun was seized from a teen at a high school in the city’s west end on Thursday.

According to police, the youth was charged with weapons offences after they were called to an intermediate school at about 4 p.m.

Initial reports said the youth was displaying the gun. Police, however, are ensuring the public that at no time were threats made to any individual.

Officers arrived and seized the loaded handgun and arrested a 13-year-old boy. The individual faces various weapons offences under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and therefore cannot be identified.

The guns and gangs unit’s investigation into the matter continues.

