B.C.’s top court rules province can’t regulate flow of bitumen through Trans Mountain pipeline

B.C.’s top court has shot down the province’s hopes of restricting the transportation of diluted bitumen within its borders.

The decision marks the latest twist in the ongoing Trans Mountain pipeline expansion dispute, and could have severely impacted the proposed pipeline expansion if it had succeeded.

B.C. had asked the court to rule on whether it has the constitutional power to regulate the flow of bitumen through a system of permits.

The five-member panel of judges unanimously ruled against B.C., finding that pipelines fall under federal jurisdiction.

In the court’s decision, Justice Mary Newbury wrote that B.C.’s proposed environmental regulations would have improperly restricted the flow of oil through a federal undertaking, and that it appeared to unfairly target the Trans Mountain expansion project.

“Combined with the fact that [the proposal] would apply only to additional volumes of heavy oil in the expanded Trans Mountain pipeline above historic amounts, the (admissible) evidence supports Canada’s characterization of the proposed legislation as aimed at the TMX project.,” wrote Newbury.

“From this proposition, it is a short step to Canada’s argument that the immediate purpose and undeniable effect … is to provide a means by which the Province may impede additional heavy oil originating in Alberta from being transported through British Columbia generally, and thus “frustrate” the project in particular.”

B.C. may still appeal the result to the Supreme Court of Canada.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby is slated to address the ruling at 11 a.m. PT.

B.C. referred the question to the B.C. Court of Appeal last spring, ending a nasty trade dispute with Alberta that had escalated to the point where the Wildrose province banned the import of B.C. wine.

Under Canada’s division of constitutional powers, the regulation of inter-provincial pipelines is squarely within federal jurisdiction.

But B.C. argued that the issue centred on the transportation of hazardous goods. It argued the proposed regulations concern environmental protection, and as such were within the province’s constitutional powers.

Alberta and the federal government have argued that B.C.’s motives for the regulations rested on a desire to stop the pipeline. During the 2017 B.C. election campaign, the province’s NDP said it would use “every tool in the toolbox” to prevent the pipeline expansion.

Had B.C. won the case and amended its Environmental Management Act, it would have had the power to require Trans Mountain to get a “hazardous substance permit” for the expansion.

Permit applications would have had to detail the health and environmental risks of a spill, along with plans to cut risks and demonstrate the financial capacity to respond effectively.

Bitumen shippers would have also needed to set up a fund for local governments and First Nations to give them the capacity to respond to a spill and compensate anyone involved in a cleanup.

The B.C. Court of Appeal began hearing the case in March. Trans Mountain Corp., Enbridge Inc. and Saskatchewan also argued against the proposed regulations, while some First Nations, B.C. municipalities and environmental groups backed it.

The federal government bought the Trans Mountain pipeline last year amid concerns former owner Kinder Morgan would pull out of the project due to delays.

Last summer, the Federal Court of Appeal quashed the project’s approval, ruling Ottawa had failed to properly consult with First Nations.

Ottawa has until June 18 to complete consultations with Indigenous groups before making a final decision on whether to proceed with the plan to twin the pipeline.

-With files from the Canadian Press