University of Calgary looks to address sexual violence at post-secondary institutions

The University of Calgary is holding an expert panel on Friday to discuss how sexual violence is addressed on campuses in Calgary.

Debra Tomlinson, CEO of the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services, will be moderating the event.

According to an AASAS fact sheet, more than 39 per cent of Canadian women have experienced a least one incident of sexual assault since the age of 16 — and in Alberta, that number sits much higher at 58 per cent.

Carla Bertsch, a sexual violence support advocate for the University of Calgary, Carl Ionson, a sexual violence response and awareness coordinator from Mount Royal University, and Erin Kordich, the sexual violence support and education liaison for Bow Valley College, are all expected to speak at the event.

Standing in Solidarity: Addressing Sexual Violence in Post-Secondary is scheduled to take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m at the Taylor Institute.