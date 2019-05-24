Third case of the measles confirmed in Saint John

Health officials in New Brunswick have confirmed a third case of the measles in Saint John.

On Friday, New Brunswick Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said the case was confirmed at Kennebecasis Valley High School, where about 400 people gathered just two days ago for student achievement awards.

This is the second confirmed case of the measles at Kennebecasis Valley High School. The first was confirmed on May 13.

Russell says the cases at the school are connected and that school officials have been notified.

An immunization clinic will be offered at the school throughout the day.

“They will be offered a dose of the MMR vaccine today,” Russell said on Friday.

“We know that if somebody is exposed to measles during the time that someone is contagious that if you get a dose of the vaccine within 72 hours, that its’ protective against measles.”

GNB is offering immunization to staff and students potentially exposed to measles at KVH. All three confirmed cases are in the Saint John region, you're being reminded to check vaccination records. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/Wc1HH61wBx — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) May 24, 2019

The first case of the measles in Saint John was confirmed last month in an individual who recently travelled internationally.

The Department of Health is asking those potentially exposed to the measles to check their immunization records or contact their health-care provider.

Measles is a highly contagious infection and can be prevented with a vaccine. Most people who contract the virus make a full recovery.

With files from Morganne Campbell.