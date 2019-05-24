Politics
May 24, 2019 9:25 am

Trudeau scheduled for two meetings with Liberals in N.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil before the First Ministers Meeting in Ottawa, Tuesday October 3, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to attend two events in Nova Scotia today, including a Liberal party meeting later in the evening.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will be meeting with Premier Stephen McNeil at a community centre in Antigonish at 4:30 p.m.

No details were released about the meeting, except to confirm that it would be mainly a photo opportunity.

Trudeau is also scheduled to attend the provincial Liberal party’s annual general meeting in Antigonish, where he will deliver a speech at St. Francis Xavier University at 7:30 p.m.

