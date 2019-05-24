Trudeau scheduled for two meetings with Liberals in N.S.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to attend two events in Nova Scotia today, including a Liberal party meeting later in the evening.
The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will be meeting with Premier Stephen McNeil at a community centre in Antigonish at 4:30 p.m.
No details were released about the meeting, except to confirm that it would be mainly a photo opportunity.
Trudeau is also scheduled to attend the provincial Liberal party’s annual general meeting in Antigonish, where he will deliver a speech at St. Francis Xavier University at 7:30 p.m.
