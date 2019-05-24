Crash
May 24, 2019 8:21 am
Updated: May 24, 2019 9:26 am

Winnipeg man in critical condition after motorcycle collides with vehicle

Winnipeg police on scene in Sage Creek after a collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle.

One person is in hospital after a serious collision on Thursday afternoon.

Winnipeg police were called to the Sage Creek neighbourhood where a vehicle and motorcycle collided just after 3 p.m.

One man was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Streets in the area were closed for hours, including parts of Bishop Grandin Boulevard, but reopened late Thursday night.

Winnipeg police say more information will be released later on Friday.

