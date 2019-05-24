Winnipeg man in critical condition after motorcycle collides with vehicle
A A
One person is in hospital after a serious collision on Thursday afternoon.
Winnipeg police were called to the Sage Creek neighbourhood where a vehicle and motorcycle collided just after 3 p.m.
One man was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Streets in the area were closed for hours, including parts of Bishop Grandin Boulevard, but reopened late Thursday night.
Winnipeg police say more information will be released later on Friday.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.