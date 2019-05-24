Plans for Don Valley Parkway closure moved one day later: City of Toronto

The City of Toronto has delayed its scheduled Spring maintenance of the Don Valley Parkway to Saturday at midnight.

Due to rain in the forecast, the DVP will be closed from the Gardiner Expressway to Highway 401 for about 29 hours, re-opening on Monday at 5 a.m.

The closure was originally planned for a full weekend, starting on Friday at midnight but the city said the significant rainfall expected on Saturday will impede road resurfacing work that was planned.

In a release issued Friday morning, city staff will look at other dates over the summer when the resurfacing work can be completed.

This delay also paves way for people to get to and from downtown if they have plans to watch the Raptors vs Bucks Game 6 in the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday among other events happening in Toronto that day.

“I want to thank staff for closely monitoring the forecast and shifting their plans on short notice to still get much of the important scheduled maintenance work done on Sunday. Fortunately however, the DVP will now be available on Saturday, along with the TTC, for residents and visitors coming downtown to cheer on the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 and the Toronto Blue Jays, and to take part in other significant events like Doors Open,” said Mayor John Tory in a release.

Here is the work that is being done on the DVP:

Asphalt patching and sealing.

Inspection of and controlled chipping on 13 bridges.

Cleaning of bridge joints and catch basins.

Debris removal and sweeping.

Graffiti removal.

Guiderail repairs, including replacement at nine locations.

Inspection and repair of crash barriers.

Roadside and overhead sign maintenance.

Inspection and maintenance of RESCU cameras and equipment cabinets.

Pothole repairs.

Other work related to expressway lights and utilities done by Toronto Hydro and Crosslinx.

City officials recommend drivers to take Kingston Road, Victoria Park Avenue, Leslie Street, Bayview Avenue and Avenue Road to get around.