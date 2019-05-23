Vancouver motorcyclist in critical condition after colliding with truck in West Point Grey

A 40-year-old motorcyclist is suffering critical injuries in a Vancouver hospital after colliding with a truck in West Point Grey Thursday afternoon.

Vancouver police say the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and Blanca Street.

The motorcyclist was travelling east on West Fourth when it struck a transport truck, which was making a left turn to head south on Blanca Street, police said.

The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital where he remains, but police say he’s now in critical condition.

The driver of the truck was not seriously injured and is cooperating with police in their investigation.

Police say the intersection will remain closed for “several more hours” as investigators collect evidence from the scene.

It’s believed speed was a factor in the crash.

Any witnesses or drivers with dashcam video of the collision is asked to contact Vancouver police.