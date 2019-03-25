Woman critically hurt after car rear ends motorcycle in Mission
A female passenger on a motorcycle has been critically injured after a collision in Mission late Sunday afternoon.
It happened near the intersection of Heard and Holiday at about 4:30 pm.
A passenger vehicle had struck the rear of the motorcycle carrying two people.
The female passenger was thrown of the bike for some distance, suffering critical injuries. The male cyclist operator suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the passenger vehicle is co-operating with police.
