RCMP investigating alleged hit-and-run of Richmond senior

Richmond RCMP are investigating an alleged hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in his mid-70s.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday near Gilbert and Blundell roads.

According to police, the man and his wife were crossing the road when he was struck by a dark-coloured sedan.

“The vehicle involved fled the scene with no efforts by the driver to render assistance to the injured man,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang in a media release.

Hwang said the man was taken to hospital in serious condition but that, fortunately, his wife was uninjured.

The Richmond RCMP criminal collision investigation team has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information or who has dashcam video captured in the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact Richmond RCMP.