Trump says Pelosi ‘does not understand’ CUSMA after she asked for time to review

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not understand the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) and had told U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer she wanted two weeks to get to know the agreement.

“Pelosi does not understand the bill, she doesn’t understand it … so she’s got to get up to snuff, learn the bill,” Trump said.

The Speaker and Representatives in the House would typically spend some time studying such an agreement before presenting it to the chamber as part of the legislative process.

Trump attacked Pelosi on Thursday, after infrastructure talks with Democratic lawmakers collapsed the day before amid sprawling congressional probes into Trump’s business and administration.

“I tell you what, I’ve been watching her and I have been watching her for a long period of time. She’s not the same person. She’s lost it,” Trump said during remarks about an aid package for farmers hit by the trade war with China.