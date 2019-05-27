Politics
May 27, 2019 9:24 am

Province to fund $12M in high-speed internet improvements for Wellington County

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

The Ontario government says it is committing up to $63.7 million to expand broadband internet throughout Wellington County and other rural communities in southwestern Ontario.

Infrastructure Minister Monte McNaughton made the announcement in Palmerston on Thursday.

“I’ve heard too many stories about parents sitting in fast-food restaurants or going to the local library to get Wi-Fi for their kids’ homework,” he said.

“We want rural residents and businesses to be able to stream high-speed internet from their homes, farms and businesses.”

About $12.1 million is expected to be spent in Wellington County, while another $8.3 million will be spent in Norfolk County.

The project will be headed up by a not-for-profit corporation known as Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) that was initiated by municipalities to address connectivity issues in the area.

“Today’s announcement is part of a phased approach to the future roll-out of SWIFT’s larger deployment plans,” SWIFT Board Chair David Mayberry said.

The entire project in southwestern Ontario is expected to cost more than $190 million with the federal government and municipalities also providing funding.

