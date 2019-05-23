Canada
Video shows passengers taking selfies standing on Kitchener GO train tracks

WATCH ABOVE: Two videos posted on social media show people standing on the GO train tracks in Kitchener taking photos and selfies Thursday morning.

A video shared on social media shows two people standing on the train tracks at the Kitchener GO station with one person taking what appears to be a selfie.

A second video posted by the same user shows another person, dressed in red, who also trespassed onto the tracks to take selfies.

Metrolinx media spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins tweeted earlier Thursday about the incident saying, “Think about the risks you took for selfies.”

“You cannot beat a train. Imagine the hell your family would go through after receiving the news,” Aikins said.

The video poster also wrote that the incident happened between 7 a.m. and 7:10 a.m. Thursday.

Another spokesperson for Metrolinx, Matt Llewellyn told Global News it’s incredibly important that incidents like this one be reported to transit safety officers.

“Getting this type of information quickly is critical, especially when youre talking about live rail tracks,” said Llewellyn. “We encourage customers, if you see something, say something.”

Metrolinx said an investigation is underway. So far, no charges or fines have been laid.

