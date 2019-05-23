Tiger-Cats to deliver ‘social stadium experience’ for 2021 Grey Cup

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have unveiled plans to deliver what they’re calling “the most unique and social stadium experience” in Grey Cup history.

The team says it will expand the capacity of Tim Hortons Field from 23,218 to more than 33,000 for the 2021 CFL final.

The increased capacity will be a combination of premium sideline seating, additional end zone seating and a “social stadium experience” within the south plaza.

The south plaza social experience is billed as an outdoor music festival meets food and drink expo, set in the backdrop of the Grey Cup game.

Tiger-Cats President and Chief Operating Officer Matt Afinec says “this is not an opportunity that exists anywhere else in the CFL, in terms of having a 90,000 square foot plaza-type area at the doorstep” of the stadium.

Afinec adds that their bid has never been about “how do we put the most people possible into Tim Horton’s Field, it’s how to deliver the best possible experience” for those who attend the game.

