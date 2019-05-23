Former Halifax firefighter concludes testimony at human rights inquiry

A former firefighter who filed a human rights complaint against Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services finished her testimony at the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission’s Board of Inquiry on Thursday morning.

Kathleen Symington has alleged that the fire service discriminated against her based on her gender and disability.

While on leave between 2004 and 2007, Symington received two suspension letters. She claims one was because she filed a sexual harassment complaint against a captain.

The complaint was found to be unsubstantiated, and the letter stated she was being suspended for three days for spreading lies. A second letter she received says she was being suspended for not answering phone calls or emails while on leave.

Symington went on leave again in 2011 and sought accommodations in 2013 to come back to work.

READ MORE: Human rights board hears discrimination complaint from former Halifax firefighter

A functional evaluation in 2012 revealed that she could work up to 12 hours a day in a “medium” job. She says this meant she could no longer be a firefighter but that she wished to stay within the service.

Symington says the accommodations process spanned two years. She claims that despite originally being assured the service would find her a position, she was told nothing was available in the fire service. She says the suspension letters were still on her file and she believes she was being pushed out of the service.

In her testimony on Thursday, she called the process frustrating and unnecessarily complicated.

Symington told the board that in 2012, a psychologist diagnosed her with post-traumatic stress disorder from harassment on the job. Symington says the accommodation process added to that and that she suffered from severe financial and mental stress, which took a toll on her mental health.

WATCH: Transgender woman files human rights complaint over lack of coverage for breast implants

According to Symington, her long-term disability (LTD) coverage was cut off around December 2014. She called her provider, Great-West Life, to find out why. She says she was told the company had received word from the fire service that she was being unco-operative in the accommodations process.

Symington says her LTD was unfairly cut off and that she did not receive the appropriate notice beforehand. She filed a lawsuit against Great-West Life in January 2015. In August, the two parties reached a settlement, and Symington received a lump sum, though there was no admission of liability from Great-West Life.

After two years of going through the accommodations process, Symington says she was finally offered a job in stores within the fire service in 2015, but the position paid 80 per cent of what she made as a firefighter.

At that point, she received a note from her doctor stating that because of her PTSD and chronic pain she experienced as a result of a car crash, Symington would be unable to work.

She provided the note to the municipality. In May 2015, the municipality said that based on the medical assessment, it appeared she was no longer able to work and so they were “concluding the accommodations process.”

READ MORE: Nova Scotia human rights board awards nearly $600,000 for racist discrimination

Symington says she officially retired from the municipality in August 2015. She transferred her pension to the bank and didn’t start receiving payments until January 2019.

Symington says she had loved her job and was a hard worker.

She had plans to one day be captain but she claims everything was taken away from her because she filed a sexual harassment complaint that she believes was mishandled.

Symington says her letters of suspension should never have stayed on her file and she points to them as the reason she was not given a job in a suitable timeframe through the accommodations process.

The municipality has declined to comment on Symington’s claims while the complaint is before the human rights board.

Testimony is set to resume on Thursday afternoon.