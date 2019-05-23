GOAL Initiative kicks off fundraising efforts with V.I.P soccer scrimmage

A star-studded lineup of Montreal media personalities donning black and white jerseys hit the pitch Thursday afternoon for a friendly soccer scrimmage.

The playful match raises awareness about the GOAL Initiatives foundation’s fundraising efforts for various charities around the city.

READ MORE: Montreal Impact missing key midfielder Samuel Piette for game in L.A.

The foundation promotes sports and physical activity in Montreal by providing sports equipment to youth sports organizations.

GOAL raises funds for several charities across the city, such as Share the Warmth, Montreal Cares and Dan La Rue.

This year GOAL has been recognized by Canada Revenu Agency as an official foundation.

Paul Desbaillets, the organizer of the event and co-owner of the Burgundy Lion, says official status will allow for the foundation to grow.

WATCH MORE:

“With official status now, we are ready to raise some great funds, give to charity, and do some good in the community locally and globally,” Desbaillets said.

For the second year in a row, Global News morning duo Laura Cassella and Kim Sullivan stepped out on the pitch to display their skills and compete for the cause.

“These are organizations that I know and have interviewed, it’s something to help vulnerable people in the city,” Global news morning Anchor and host Laura Cassella said.

Star studded line up, including Global News Morning duo @La_Casella and @KimSulli are warming up to partake in a soccer scrimmage for @goalInitiatives pic.twitter.com/fDUpJAiwmm — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) May 23, 2019

This year the foundation will be holding two events in July.

On July 6, GOAL will be holding its “Wellness Day”. Desbaillets says the day will allow people to be active and play soccer as well as partake in wellness workshops.

On July 7, GOAL will host its annual community event where media personalities, local restaurants and bars come together to help raise funds in partnership with the GOAL Initiative.