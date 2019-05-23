Okanagan Firestorm Cheerleaders win world championship title

A group of Okangan athletes are celebrating a big win.

“I’m speechless,” said proud dad Mike Fraser.

The Okanagan Firestorm Cheerleading travel group ‘Intensity’ has been chosen world champions in their IJ 1 division by the International Cheer Union (ICU).

The 24-girl troupe, ages 11 to 16, won first place at the US finals in Las Vegas earlier in May and placed second at the international championships in Orlando, Florida in April.

READ MORE: Kelowna cheerleaders lift, jump and tumble in preparation for international competition

The win in Las Vegas qualified the team for the champions challenge round and a shot at a world title.

A video of their performance was rejudged by the ICU among other qualifiers from eight different events around North America.

The winners of the champions challenge round were announced during a live, online broadcast on Wednesday night.

“I’m overwhelmed, excited,” Okanagan Firestorm Cheerleading co-owner and co-coach Nicole Parrotta said. “This is something that at the beginning of this year we never, ever expected to be in and to see the teams name up there is pretty incredible.”

The title is a first for a team from Canada, according to Parrotta.

“It’s an incredible finish to an incredible season.”

Okanagan Firestorm Cheerleading is wrapping up their seventh season.

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother Canada’ season 7 winner looks forward to time alone

All-star cheerleading is a combination of dance, tumbling, stunting and teamwork.