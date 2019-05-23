‘Big Brother Canada’ season 7 winner looks forward to time alone

Kelowna’s newest celebrity was greeted by friends, family and fans on Wednesday night at a welcome home party.

“I love it!” Dane Rupert said at the reception at the Train Station Pub. “The City of Kelowna and all of B.C., thank you so much for the support. It’s overwhelming. My heart is full of love right now.”

Rupert won ‘Big Brother Canada’ season 7 on May 10th, outplaying 14 other house guests during his 69 days on the reality TV show.

When asked how the win has changed his life, Rupert said, “still the same old toothless Dane Rupert but it’s been a whirlwind of emotions. I love the support. I love coming back home to this. It’s awesome.”

On his next steps following the win, the 28-year-old said he was going to start by taking time to himself.

“I've been locked up in a house for a couple months so it's nice to just see all my friends and family. We will take it from there.”

Rupert has been making the rounds talking to media in his hometown of Kelowna since returning from Toronto.