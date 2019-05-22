Canada
May 22, 2019 5:46 pm

3-year-old struck by bus left with minor injuries in Halifax: police

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident involving a child and a Metro Transit Bus on Wednesday.

At 4:40 pm police received a call that a Metro Transit bus had struck a young child at low speed while stopping at the Mumford Road bus terminal.

Investigators learned a 3-year-old child had accidentally run out into the bus lane and made contact with a passing bus. The child was knocked to the ground receiving minor injuries.

The child was with a guardian at the time.

He was taken by Emergency Health Services to the IWK for further assessment.

Charges are not expected in this matter.

