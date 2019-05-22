84-year-old woman from Burlington succumbs to injuries after freak car accident: police

Halton police say a woman who was seriously injured in a unfortunate accident, earlier this month in Oakville, has died.

On Monday the 84-year-old Burlington driver, involved in a collision on Valleyridge Drive south of Dundas Street West, died as a result of complications arising from injuries sustained in a May 8 collision where she was struck by her own vehicle.

Investigators say the driver turned into when the vehicle became stuck on a median separating the driveway and the parking lot St. Luke’s Anglican Church.

READ MORE: 92-year-old woman in hospital after being struck by own vehicle in bizarre accident in Oakville

The driver and her two passengers exited the vehicle, and decided to call a tow truck to free the vehicle.

As the driver and a passenger reached into the vehicle to retrieve belongings, the 84-year-old accidentally put the vehicle in reverse causing it to swerve ejecting both from the car, then hitting the driver. The vehicle stopped when it hit a set of concrete stairs in front of the church.

A 92-year-old woman, the passenger from Oakville, remains in hospital in serious condition.

No charges have been laid and police say anyone with information can contact them at 905-825-4747 ext 5420.

WATCH: Three Oakville teens injured in serious crash on the QEW