Rick Zamperin: Bruins versus Blues Stanley Cup final should be a ton of fun

Six weeks after the start of one of the most unpredictable, unforgettable Stanley Cup playoffs, we’re down to the last two teams.

My projected playoff bracket was rendered a big hot mess in the very early going (thank you Columbus and Carolina) but there’s one more series to gain some sort of redemption.

The Boston Bruins have reached the NHL final by dispatching the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets in six, and sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

The St. Louis Blues punched their ticket to the cup final after dumping the Winnipeg Jets in six games, outlasting the Dallas Stars in seven, and ousting the San Jose Sharks in six.

It is Boston’s first trip to the final since 2013 and the Bruins are looking to win their first championship since 2011.

The @StLouisBlues are the first team in the Expansion Era (1967-68) to have been in last place in the League at any point during the regular season (min. 20 GP) and make the #StanleyCup Final. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/GAfVwcTmYE — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 22, 2019

The Blues have not played in the Stanley Cup final since 1970 when they lost in four straight to Boston — a series that ended with Hall of Famer Bobby Orr’s iconic overtime winning goal.

In fact, that was the last of three straight trips to the final for St. Louis. Their record in those three cup finals is 0-12. Odds are the Blues will not get swept in the final again. qI mean, that would be incredibly cruel, right?

Boston, on the other hand, is going to be as fresh as a daisy when the puck drops in Game 1 on Monday. The Bruins last played May 16 and will have 11 days off before the opening contest at TD Garden.

This should be a wonderfully exciting series. The only problem is that we have to wait until Monday for it to get going.

