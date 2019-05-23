‘We already do line-by-line audits’: Guelph mayor responds to premier’s offer to review budget

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie says it’s going to be a struggle to find any more efficiencies in the city’s annual budget.

Guthrie made the comment in response to Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s announcement that the province would pay for municipalities and school boards to review their budgets in an effort to find four per cent in savings.

According to Guthrie, $19 million would have to be shaved off the city’s budget in order to meet the premier’s target.

“As mayor, every day I’m looking at trying to figure out how to find efficiencies, and we’ve been very successful,” he said.

“We are already doing line-by-line audits, we have an internal audit function, we do service reviews and we are constantly looking all the time to find better and more innovative ways to find efficiencies on the service we provide.”

Guthrie said another issue is what the province’s definition of an efficiency is.

“Any efficiency, in my mind, is doing the same service in a better (way) for less money,” he said.

“What’s coming from the province is actually cuts. Those cuts are being left at the feet of the local taxpayers.”

Right now, Guthrie sees this playing out through four options: raising taxes, cutting services, taking from reserve funds — which he doesn’t want to do — or putting off major construction projects.

“We need clarity first. You can’t start an audit unless you know what you are really auditing for,” he said.

The Large Urban Mayors Caucus of Ontario, which Guthrie chairs, is meeting on Friday with Ontario’s minister of municipal affairs.

Guthrie hopes to get some answers then.

He also hinted at some sort of petition similar to the one Toronto Mayor John Tory announced on Wednesday.

“Stay tuned,” he said when asked about details.