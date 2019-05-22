Guelph’s Baker District project receives $175K from feds for sustainable planning

It’s a tiny chunk of the project’s overall cost, but the developer of Guelph’s Baker District says $175,000 in federal funding comes at a critical time.

MP Lloyd Longfield, flanked by Mayor Cam Guthrie, made the announcement at city hall on Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Developer chosen for Guelph’s Baker District project

Longfield said the money would help complete a Sustainable Neighbourhood Action Plan for the $300 million redevelopment of the Baker Street parking lot in the city’s downtown.

“It’s very critical funding at the right time,” Jonathan Westeinde, CEO of Windmill Development Group, said during the news conference.

“I can’t understate the importance of that capital at this stage of a development because this is where you need the most patience and you need the ability to explore as much as you can.”

WATCH: (April 21) University of Calgary instructor talks global food scarcity ahead of Earth Day

The project, which will include a new main branch of the Guelph Public Library, is still in the very early stages and shovels are not expected to be in the ground until 2024 at the latest.

The hope is that the Baker District project would meet certain targets to receive what’s called a “One Planet Living” endorsement.

“That’s really about trying to show developments that can live within the ecological footprint of one planet,” Westeinde said. “If everyone lived the way we live in Canada, we would need four planets which is not sustainable.”

READ MORE: City survey seeks feedback on services, programs for new Guelph library

Residents can see the latest plans during two open houses on May 29 at the River Run Centre.

The first open house is 2-4 p.m. and the other is 7-9 p.m.