Crime
May 22, 2019 4:30 pm

Three charged in connection with Collingwood drug trafficking investigation: OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

All three were held for bail court taking place Wednesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

Nick Westoll / Global News File
A A

Two males and one female are facing charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Collingwood that began in February, OPP say.

A 24-year-old Brampton man was charged with the possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of possessing proceeds of property by crime under $5,000, police say.

READ MORE: 5 people in hospital, 1 released following head-on collision in Innisfil

A 55-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman from Collingwood were each charged with the possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, officers add.

Police also seized about eight grams of purple heroin and over $2,000 in cash.

READ MORE: 42-year-old Maple, Ont., man charged in relation to shoplifting investigation: OPP

All three were held for bail court taking place Wednesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

WATCH: (May 15) OPP looking for hit-and-run driver who was caught on dashcam video

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP
Collingwood Crime
Collingwood drug trafficking investigation
Collingwood news
drug trafficking investigation
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.