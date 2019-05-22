Three charged in connection with Collingwood drug trafficking investigation: OPP

Two males and one female are facing charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Collingwood that began in February, OPP say.

A 24-year-old Brampton man was charged with the possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of possessing proceeds of property by crime under $5,000, police say.

READ MORE: 5 people in hospital, 1 released following head-on collision in Innisfil

A 55-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman from Collingwood were each charged with the possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, officers add.

Police also seized about eight grams of purple heroin and over $2,000 in cash.

READ MORE: 42-year-old Maple, Ont., man charged in relation to shoplifting investigation: OPP

All three were held for bail court taking place Wednesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

WATCH: (May 15) OPP looking for hit-and-run driver who was caught on dashcam video