CFL and the Players Association ratify new CBA, Bombers play first exhibition game May 31

The Canadian Football League and the CFL Players Association have ratified the new Three Year Collective Bargaining Agreement that was negotiated by the two sides late last week, just ahead of the start of main training camps in the nine cities.

The current agreement will continue through the end of the 2021 season.

CFL pre-season schedule begins on Sunday when the Edmonton Eskimos host the BC Lions at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers play the first of their two exhibition games on Friday, May 31 at IG Field in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff versus Edmonton.