Toronto elementary school, daycare evacuated due to suspicious package: police

Toronto police say an elementary school and a daycare have been evacuated as a precaution due to a suspicious package Wednesday morning.
Police tweeted about a black suitcase found at Bennington Heights Elementary School just after 10:30 a.m.
Officers said students were evacuated as a precaution to the gym at Rolph Roads Public School.
Bennington Heights Daycare was also evacuated. The children are currently at the Loblaws at 301 Moore Avenue.
Parents are able to pick their children up there.
Police also said the TTC is sending shelter buses.
More to come.
