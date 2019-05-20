Fire at CNE bandshell stage possible arson, Toronto police say

Toronto police say a fire that broke out at a stage on the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) grounds Monday afternoon is believed to be an act of arson.

Emergency crews were called at 1:46 p.m. for a fire at the bandshell concert area.

Police said the fire was put out quickly, but smoke got into the dressing room.

READ MORE: York Memorial C.I. roof collapses as crews battle 6-alarm fire

There were also cleaning staff on scene when officers arrived.

Officers said there were no reports of injuries.

Police and officials from the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

FIRE:

CNE Bandshell

-Stage on fire

-No injuries reported

-Fire has put it out

-Fire believed to be arson

-Fire Marshall's office and police to investigate#GO919246

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 20, 2019