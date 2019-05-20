Fire at CNE bandshell stage possible arson, Toronto police say
Toronto police say a fire that broke out at a stage on the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) grounds Monday afternoon is believed to be an act of arson.
Emergency crews were called at 1:46 p.m. for a fire at the bandshell concert area.
Police said the fire was put out quickly, but smoke got into the dressing room.
There were also cleaning staff on scene when officers arrived.
Officers said there were no reports of injuries.
Police and officials from the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.
