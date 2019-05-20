Crime
May 20, 2019 3:56 pm
Updated: May 20, 2019 4:01 pm

Fire at CNE bandshell stage possible arson, Toronto police say

By Web Writer  Global News

Aftermath of a fire that broke out at the CNE Bandshell stage.

Enzo Armini / Global News
A A

Toronto police say a fire that broke out at a stage on the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) grounds Monday afternoon is believed to be an act of arson.

Emergency crews were called at 1:46 p.m. for a fire at the bandshell concert area.

Police said the fire was put out quickly, but smoke got into the dressing room.

READ MORE: York Memorial C.I. roof collapses as crews battle 6-alarm fire

There were also cleaning staff on scene when officers arrived.

Officers said there were no reports of injuries.

Police and officials from the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arson
Canadian National Exhibition
Cne
CNE Bandshell
CNE Bandshell stage
CNE fire
CNE grounds
CNE stage
Fire
Office of the Fire Marshal
Toronto Fire
Toronto Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.