Billy Idol, MC Hammer, TLC among PNE summer concert series headliners

Vancouver’s Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) has unveiled the lineup for its annual Summer Nights concert series, and retro fans are sure to be delighted with some of the headliners.
White Wedding singer and ’80s icon Billy Idol will be gracing the stage, as will Burton Cummings, Styx and ZZ Top.
Fans of the ’90s won’t be left out either, with MC Hammer, TLC, Vanilla Ice, and 98 Degrees set to appear.
The Beach boys, Collective Soul, UB40, Blue Rodeo and Colin James are among the other major names on the schedule.
The concerts, which are staged at the PNE Amphitheater at 8:30 p.m., are free with admission to the fair, however, attendees need to pick up a ticket onsite (free) or online (with a $3 charge).
Fans who want to make sure they get a good view can also buy reserved seating, with tickets starting at $25.
