Billy Idol, MC Hammer, TLC among PNE summer concert series headliners

Vancouver’s Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) has unveiled the lineup for its annual Summer Nights concert series, and retro fans are sure to be delighted with some of the headliners.

White Wedding singer and ’80s icon Billy Idol will be gracing the stage, as will Burton Cummings, Styx and ZZ Top.

Fans of the ’90s won’t be left out either, with MC Hammer, TLC, Vanilla Ice, and 98 Degrees set to appear.

The Beach boys, Collective Soul, UB40, Blue Rodeo and Colin James are among the other major names on the schedule.

The concerts, which are staged at the PNE Amphitheater at 8:30 p.m., are free with admission to the fair, however, attendees need to pick up a ticket onsite (free) or online (with a $3 charge).

Fans who want to make sure they get a good view can also buy reserved seating, with tickets starting at $25.

Full lineup

August 17: Blue Rodeo

August 18: ZZ Top – 50th Anniversary Tour

August 20: 98 Degrees

August 21: Burton Cummings and Band

August 22: Vince Neil of Motley Crue

August 23: Smokey Robinson

August 24: Collective Soul and the Gin Blossoms

August 25: Styx

August 27: UB40

August 28: Colin James

August 29: I love the ’90s feat. Vanilla Ice, Montell Jordan, Biz Markie, Rob Base

August 30: MC Hammer with Bobby Brown

Billy Idol

The Beach Boys

TLC – 25th Anniversary Tour