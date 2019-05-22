Several in Kingston enrol for army, navy reserves

A large military ceremony took place at Kingston City Hall on Tuesday evening as recruits were welcomed into the local army and navy reserves.

The ceremony in Memorial Hall was put on by the Princess of Wales’ Own Regiment, HMCS Cataraqui Royal Canadian Navy Reserve Division and 21 Electronic Warfare Regiment.

READ MORE: Governor-General Julie Payette addresses Royal Military College graduates

A total of eight people signed up to join the reserves: four in the Princess of Wales’ Own Regiment, and two each for the HMCS Cataraqui Royal Canadian Navy Reserve Division and 21 Electronic Warfare Regiment.

According to the Princess of Wales’ Own Regiment, the ceremony was the largest collective reserves enrolment ceremony in the Kingston area in recent memory.

Local reservists support the Canadian military in many ways, including those who were recently deployed to help residents battle floodwaters in the Ottawa and Gatineau areas.

WATCH: Canadian military Cyclone helicopter lands at Kingston Airport