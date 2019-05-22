40 people forced from homes after Montreal Plateau building partially collapses

About 40 people were forced out of their homes Tuesday night in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, following the partial collapse of a residential building.

It is located on Esplanade Avenue, between Mont-Royal Avenue and Marie-Anne Street West.

The Montreal Fire Department secured the structure and evacuated residents from the adjacent buildings after passersby reported the incident.

The site is about 100 years old and has been the subject of legal disputes in the past.

It appears to have sat vacant for many years, surrounded by a fence.

