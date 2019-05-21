Canada
May 21, 2019 8:36 pm

Kelowna toddler, 2, sustains serious injuries in fall from third-floor balcony

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police say a two-year-old boy was rushed to hospital on Saturday morning after falling from a third-floor balcony at this apartment building in Kelowna.

Global News
A A

A toddler who fell from a third-floor balcony in Kelowna on Saturday morning sustained serious injuries, according to local police.

Kelowna RCMP say the two-year-old boy fell from an apartment building on the 100 block of Gerstmar Road in Rutland at approximately 7 a.m.

Another view of the apartment building from where the toddler fell.

Global News

READ MORE: Toddler in car seat falls out of moving vehicle as mother drives away unaware

Police say a neighbor, who was awakened by her barking dogs, heard the toddler screaming as she went outside to investigate.

WATCH BELOW (Aired May 10, 2019): Police investigation begins after toddler dies in Burnaby hot car

The boy was rushed to hospital. His health status is unknown. Police were told that it was necessary for the child to be airlifted to a Vancouver hospital for advanced care.

Police say they are continuing their investigation and have notified the Ministry of Child and Family Development.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
central okanagan
Kelowna
Kelowna RCMP
Ministry of Child and Family Development
Okanagan
Police
todder
Toddler Falls

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.