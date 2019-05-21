Kelowna toddler, 2, sustains serious injuries in fall from third-floor balcony

A toddler who fell from a third-floor balcony in Kelowna on Saturday morning sustained serious injuries, according to local police.

Kelowna RCMP say the two-year-old boy fell from an apartment building on the 100 block of Gerstmar Road in Rutland at approximately 7 a.m.

Police say a neighbor, who was awakened by her barking dogs, heard the toddler screaming as she went outside to investigate.

The boy was rushed to hospital. His health status is unknown. Police were told that it was necessary for the child to be airlifted to a Vancouver hospital for advanced care.

Police say they are continuing their investigation and have notified the Ministry of Child and Family Development.