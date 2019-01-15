Toddler in car seat falls out of moving vehicle as mother drives away unaware

A two-year-old was uninjured after the child’s car seat fell out of a moving vehicle and onto the road while the mother drove away, unaware the kid was no longer in the vehicle.

Police in Mankato, Minn., responded to a call on Monday reporting a child in the middle of a roadway after the toddler, still strapped to a car seat, had toppled out of the car as it rounded a bend in the road.

The incident was captured on dashcam video by Chad Mock, who was driving behind the car when the child fell out of the rear driver’s side door.

“If it didn’t happen in front of me I’d never have believed it… the child was OK,” the man said in a Facebook post.

Video shows the car veering around a curve in the road when the child popped out of the car before the mother continued driving down the street, seemingly unaware of what had just happened.

Mock immediately stopped his vehicle and rushed to the child’s aid.

“The parents came back. Paramedics and police checked the child out as well,” Mock said. “Very lucky.”

According to the City of Mankato Public Safety, the child was assessed by first responders and was found to be uninjured as a result of the incident.

“The child was properly fastened inside the safety seat; however, the child safety seat was not fastened to the vehicle seat,” the city said in a statement. “Charges of child endangerment and child restraint system not fastened are being requested.”

As of this writing, it’s unclear why the vehicle door opened, leading to the child to fall out.