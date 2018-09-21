Kamloops toddler dies after TV set falls on him

A 21-month-old Kamloops boy died nearly two weeks ago after a television set fell on top of him.

Mother Corina Cantin said on Sept. 8, she woke up to a loud thump in the apartment she shared with her two children.

“I ran into the bedroom and I opened the door and when I walked in I saw the TV… and it was on his head and I threw it off of him.”

She then called 911 as her son Sean was clinging to life.

While she was on the phone, Cantin said her three-year-old daughter told her Sean had climbed a dresser to get to the television set, which Cantin described as a “big, old-style TV.”

“I never in a million years thought that that TV would fall,” she said. “I weight-tested it myself…and it didn’t budge. He was a less-than-30-pound baby and he was able to knock it over.”

Sean was rushed to Royal Inland Hospital and then airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. It was there Cantin found out that her son would never be the same.

“It’s unimaginable because the day before he was playing and jumping and climbing on me and laughing,” she said tearfully.

The following Monday Cantin made the difficult decision to take Sean off life support.

Cantin says she wants people to check their home for hazards, even if they’ve checked their homes countless times before.

“Love your kids, hold them close because in the blink of an eye everything can change,” she said.

A GoFundme page has been set up for Sean’s family.

