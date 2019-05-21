Stolen car crashes into parked truck; Kelowna man in custody

An Okanagan man is in custody after a stolen vehicle crashed into a parked truck, with a police dog getting credit for tracking down the suspect.

Kelowna RCMP say a black Chevrolet Cobalt collided with a parked Nissan Titan along the 500 block of Glenmeadows Road early Tuesday morning.

“The sounds from the crash woke the owner of the Titan who rushed outside his home to investigate,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said of the Glenmore-area incident.

“Front-line officers arrived on scene to find vehicle parts strewn all over the roadway, and the heavily damaged Chevrolet Cobalt idling nearby. Investigators determined that the abandoned sedan had been reported, in late April, to Williams Lake RCMP as stolen.”

After setting up a containment area, Kelowna RCMP noted that with the assistance of a police dog, they were able to find and detain the suspect driver.

“Police Service Dog Fitz performed a confirmation track, where his search for a suspect from the crash scene led to where officer had taken their suspect into police custody,” said O’Donaghey.

“Our police dogs are invaluable to us here in Kelowna, from tracking suspects, to searching for missing people, or sniffing out illicit drugs or even explosive materials, they support our front line operations daily.”

Police added that the suspect, a 35-year-old Kelowna man previously known to them, is facing a number of potential charges.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.