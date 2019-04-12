2 arrested after stolen car hits pair of Guelph police cruisers

Two men from Guelph are facing charges after a stolen car smashed into a pair of police cruisers, causing thousands of dollars in damage, Guelph Police say.

The car was reported stolen out of Hamilton and Guelph officers spotted it on Thursday morning near the intersection of Whitelaw and Fife roads.

Police said officers tried to pull the car over and not only did it not stop, but the driver allegedly smashed into a pair of cruisers while fleeing the area.

The car was not pursued because of public safety concerns.

One cruiser sustained almost $4,000 in damage, while the other received minor damage, police said.

“It’s a prime example of stolen motor vehicles and their potential use by criminals that steal them,” said Const. Mike Gatto, who noted that no injuries were reported.

He said officers managed to track the suspects and the car to a location in Cambridge with the help of Waterloo Regional Police.

Two arrests were made and the car was found to have serious damage following the crash.

Guelph police continuously urge drivers to lock their doors, not leave their vehicles running and to make sure the keys are not accessible.

“Stealing cars is pretty common and seems to be an upward trend, especially in this area,” Gatto said. “In a lot of cases, these people are taking cars where opportunities are given to them.”

“If your car gets stolen, it’ll likely be used as a crime vehicle.”

Both suspects were also charged in relation to a break-in at a Cassino Avenue home where a laptop and television were stolen.

A 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old man are both facing several charges.

