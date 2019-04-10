Man faces charges after break-in at downtown Guelph church: police

Charges are being laid against a 35-year-old Guelph man after a downtown church was allegedly broken into early Tuesday morning.

Guelph police said someone got into the church on Quebec Street through a side door just after 3 a.m., and caused about $10,000 in damage.

Items were also reported stolen, but some have been recovered, police said.

READ MORE: Guelph motorcyclist urges drivers to pay more attention after son, 11, injured in crash

On Wednesday, police announced a man was arrested in a joint investigation between uniformed officers and two specialized units, the BEAT (Break and Enter and Auto Theft) team and HEAT (High Enforcement Action Team).

The man has been charged with mischief over $5,000, possession of break-in tools, break-and-enter, and breaching his probation.

Police said the suspect had warrants out for his arrest regarding other incidents.