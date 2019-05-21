Vancouver City Hall closed, evacuated following power outage

Vancouver City Hall was closed and evacuated due to a power outage Tuesday, city staff said.

According the city the outage only affects the City Hall building at 12th Avenue itself.

Vancouver City Hall is closed due to a power outage, the building on 12th Ave has been evacuated. There is no access to Revenue Services today. We will tweet an update when more information is available. #CityofVanvcouver — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) May 21, 2019

The Development and Building Services locations at Cambie and 10th Avenue and the Crossroads building on Broadway remained open.

The city said the outage meant Revenue Services was closed Tuesday, but building permits and licensing services remained open.

The city said the cause of the outage was being investigated by BC Hydro, and that the building was expected to reopen Wednesday.

