Vancouver City Hall closed, evacuated following power outage
Vancouver City Hall was closed and evacuated due to a power outage Tuesday, city staff said.
According the city the outage only affects the City Hall building at 12th Avenue itself.
The Development and Building Services locations at Cambie and 10th Avenue and the Crossroads building on Broadway remained open.
The city said the outage meant Revenue Services was closed Tuesday, but building permits and licensing services remained open.
The city said the cause of the outage was being investigated by BC Hydro, and that the building was expected to reopen Wednesday.
