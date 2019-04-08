Classes cancelled, traffic snarled by Burnaby-East Vancouver power outage

BC Hydro says most customers affected by a power outage in East Vancouver and Burnaby should have their power back on by 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Scores of traffic lights were knocked out and one of Metro Vancouver’s largest post-secondary institutions cancelled classes after the major outage.

BC Hydro says about 12,000 customers were left in the dark when a problem cropped up in a Burnaby substation around 11:20 a.m.

Callers to AM730 Traffic reported traffic lights down at major intersections, including Grandview and Nanaimo, Broadway and Nanaimo, 1st Avenue and Renfrew, Canada Way and Willingdon and intersections along Hastings Street between Nanaimo and Boundary.

The outage also prompted BCIT to cancel afternoon classes and exams at its CARI and Burnaby campuses. The institution said it would provide an update at 2 p.m.

BC Hydro spokesperson Kevin Aquino said the bulk of the power outages were in the Hastings-Willingdon-Boundary corridor.

Aquino said the problem was caused when a piece of equipment tripped, but the exact cause is not yet clear.