May 21, 2019 5:19 pm

Flood warnings cancelled across Peterborough region

By Global News

Rain falls on the Otonabee River in Peterborough on Friday, April 12.

Greg Davis/Global Peterborough
The Otonabee Region Conservation Authority has lifted flood warnings for the Kawartha Lakes, Otonabee River and Rice Lake.

The flood warnings were first issued back on April 12.

ORCA says the extremely high water levels and flows experienced throughout the Trent-Severn Waterway system during the past five to six weeks are ending. Reductions of outflows are currently being undertaken on all lakes in the region.

According to ORCA, the flow of the Otonabee River will be reduced by 50 cubic metres per second to 223 cubic metres per second.

As a result, the water level of the Otonabee River at the end of Matchett Line in the Township of Otonabee-South Monaghan will drop approximately 40 centimetres to about 188 metres above sea level by Wednesday.

The flow at Lakefield is expected to be down to 120 cubic metres per second by Friday, while the flow at Rice Lake is also expected to drop in the coming days.

ORCA says it will continue to monitor water levels and other watershed conditions.

