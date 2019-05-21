Firefighters combat blaze on Dorval Island

Firefighters have taken control of a fire burning in a building on Dorval Island Tuesday.

The one-alarm blaze was on Crescent Street, near Danceil Avenue.

Fire happening now on Dorval Island! pic.twitter.com/I9jH1dqTsy — Sheldon Kagan (@SheldonKagan) May 21, 2019

The small island is located on Lac Saint-Louis off the Island of Montreal.

As of the 2016 Canadian census, there were five permanent residents, making it the smallest municipality in the country.

It is accessible only by ferry.

More to come…